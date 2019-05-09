Honeywell International Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,955 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 3,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,964. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $90.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

