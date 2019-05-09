Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Lifted by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Home Depot by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.71.

NYSE HD opened at $195.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

