Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $215.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.71.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

