Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

In related news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $170.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $174.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

