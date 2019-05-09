Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Equal weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a hold rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 208.33 ($2.72).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of LON HOC traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 172.60 ($2.26). The company had a trading volume of 687,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 225.50 ($2.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $881.22 million and a PE ratio of 69.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is 1.20%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.