Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIIQ. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.
HIIQ opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $381.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, Director John Fichthorn purchased 93,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,744,765.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,604.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth $155,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth $620,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 103.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 288,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 147,245 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 11.9% during the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 100,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
