Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HIIQ. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

HIIQ opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $381.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn purchased 93,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,744,765.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,604.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Hershberger sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $42,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth $155,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth $620,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 103.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 288,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 147,245 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 11.9% during the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 100,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

