Head-To-Head Review: Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) vs. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group -6.17% 6.04% 1.95% Levi Strauss & Co. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Levi Strauss & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group $169.96 million 0.34 -$10.48 million $0.33 2.73 Levi Strauss & Co. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequential Brands Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sequential Brands Group and Levi Strauss & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 3 4 0 2.57

Sequential Brands Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.10%. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus price target of $25.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Sequential Brands Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sequential Brands Group is more favorable than Levi Strauss & Co..

Summary

Sequential Brands Group beats Levi Strauss & Co. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content. The company operates under the Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados brands. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. Levi Strauss & Co. sells its products in approximately 110 countries through a network of chain retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, franchised or other brand-dedicated stores, and shop-in-shops, as well as e-commerce sites. The company operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

