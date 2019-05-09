Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 68.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 1,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $661.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $213,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/hawaiian-electric-industries-inc-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-32-he.html.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.