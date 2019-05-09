Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

