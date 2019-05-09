Hartz Capital Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Stock

Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $1,387,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $489,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

