Harsco (HSC) Updates Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Harsco also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.35-1.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

HSC traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 2,253,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.50. Harsco has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $447.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.33 million. Harsco had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

