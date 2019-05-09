Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,210,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $704,224,000 after buying an additional 437,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,750,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,126,000 after buying an additional 887,593 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,136,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,716,000 after buying an additional 80,397 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,487,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,526,000 after buying an additional 786,671 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,992,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,740,000 after buying an additional 271,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

