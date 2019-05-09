Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion.Hain Celestial Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.60 to $0.70 EPS.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 360,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $21.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.19.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,375,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 951,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $19,010,082.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,892.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

