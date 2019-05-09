Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,443,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 436,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/grimes-company-inc-cuts-stake-in-ishares-msci-india-etf-inda.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.