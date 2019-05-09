Grid+ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,707.00 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $7,707.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Grid+ has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00334397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00925254 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00143372 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004906 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

