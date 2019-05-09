GravityCoin (GXX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,846.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 27% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $354,405.00 and approximately $4,846.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002872 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00307186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00944645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00139836 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004739 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,027,156 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.