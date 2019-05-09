Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,329 shares in the company, valued at $800,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,308,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,118 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 713,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 192,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 2,697,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,785. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

