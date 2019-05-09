Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $173.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.40 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY19 guidance to approx $5.23 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.
LOPE traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $116.58. 26,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,013. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $4,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,029,420.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $592,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $9,297,700. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.
