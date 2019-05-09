Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $173.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.40 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY19 guidance to approx $5.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $116.58. 26,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,013. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $4,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,029,420.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $592,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $9,297,700. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/grand-canyon-education-lope-releases-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.