Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million.

Shares of GDP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 18,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,549. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

GDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 66.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 50,118 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 50,118 shares during the period.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/goodrich-petroleum-gdp-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-18-eps.html.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.