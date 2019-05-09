Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million.
Shares of GDP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 18,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,549. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
GDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
About Goodrich Petroleum
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.
