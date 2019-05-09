GMP Securities Lowers MEG Energy (MEG) Price Target to C$8.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lowered by GMP Securities from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$8.15 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.21.

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.57. 415,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.84 million. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

