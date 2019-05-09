Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Insider Masi Niccolo De Sells 90,714 Shares

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) insider Masi Niccolo De sold 90,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $975,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 770,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.74 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

