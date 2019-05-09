Glu Mobile (GLUU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $9.18. Glu Mobile shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 190291 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 90,714 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $975,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Nada sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.74 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 12,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

