Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,252,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,109,000 after buying an additional 69,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,687,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 99.53%.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

