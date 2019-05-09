Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Receives $90.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,439,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,543,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,329,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,826,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 409,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBT stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $58.13. 586,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,099. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.10. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $60.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.