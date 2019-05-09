Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $44,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,733.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,988,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,406.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,104,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.61.

GILD stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $169,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,526. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

