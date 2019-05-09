Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,136 Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 131,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $80,130 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

