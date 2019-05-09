Genuine Parts (GPC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $98.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/genuine-parts-gpc-shares-sold-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.