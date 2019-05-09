Gentherm Inc (THRM) Receives $44.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Longbow Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $468,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $771,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Gentherm by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $40.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, including seat heaters; variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units; and steering wheel heaters, neck climate control systems, and surface climate control systems for doors, armrests, cupholders, and storage products.

