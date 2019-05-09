Genomic Health (GHDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

GHDX traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $58.55. 6,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.88. Genomic Health has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $92.18.

In other Genomic Health news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $731,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason W. Radford sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $291,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,513,292 shares of company stock worth $110,087,826 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after acquiring an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 215,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHDX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

