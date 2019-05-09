GenesisX (XGS) One Day Volume Hits $62.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $64,015.00 and $62.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000932 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 7,563,094 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

