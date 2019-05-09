General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stake Lowered by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 897,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 174,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $208,406,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in General Mills by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,721,000 after acquiring an additional 96,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,985,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $239,630.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock worth $21,764,784. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $50.87 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

