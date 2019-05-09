GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE GCP traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.63 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 6,990,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $202,383,602.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

