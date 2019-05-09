Garrison Capital (GARS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

Garrison Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 26,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,973. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Garrison Capital has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. Garrison Capital’s payout ratio is 91.09%.

In other Garrison Capital news, Director Matthew Joseph Westwood acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Hahn acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $56,316.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $97,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,632 shares of company stock worth $504,202. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GARS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Garrison Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Securities lowered their target price on shares of Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

