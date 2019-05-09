Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 230,385 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,385 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $31,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

CHDN stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $104.87.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.22 per share, with a total value of $85,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,915.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

