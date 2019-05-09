GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Stake in Allergan plc (AGN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,702,000 after purchasing an additional 483,860 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 214,955 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,917,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Bank of America set a $197.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allergan to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.68.

Allergan stock opened at $140.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

