FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Issued By KeyCorp

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Shares of JEC stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $78.38. 7,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,774 shares of company stock worth $2,688,356 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.