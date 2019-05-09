FY2020 EPS Estimates for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Cut by KeyCorp

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for American Axle & Manufact. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 194,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 137,306 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,846,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 266,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tolga I. Oal sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $215,255.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,812.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alberto L. Satine sold 15,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,802.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,420 shares in the company, valued at $995,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

