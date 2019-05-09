FY2019 EPS Estimates for MEG Energy Corp Increased by National Bank Financial (MEG)

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of MEG Energy in a report released on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MEG Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TD Securities upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.21.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.75 and a twelve month high of C$11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.84 million.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

