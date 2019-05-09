FY2019 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCOM. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

DCOM opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $704.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.81. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

