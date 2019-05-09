FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Issued By First Analysis

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) – Investment analysts at First Analysis increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strategic Education in a report released on Sunday, May 5th. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $6.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.86.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Strategic Education stock opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $168.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $3,685,113.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,856,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $366,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $10,463,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

