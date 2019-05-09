Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

FBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE FBM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 320,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,385. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $662.43 million, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Foundation Building Materials had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $514.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 552.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 140,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

