FolmCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (FLM)

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. FolmCoin has a total market capitalization of $7,162.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FolmCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, FolmCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,182.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.47 or 0.02759887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.96 or 0.04597421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.01202300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.01049644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00090110 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00918853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00321310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00023371 BTC.

About FolmCoin

FolmCoin (CRYPTO:FLM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin . The official website for FolmCoin is folmcoin.com

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

