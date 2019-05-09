First Solar’s (FSLR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $60.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.32 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 20,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,209,467.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,494.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $37,451.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at $660,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,572 shares of company stock worth $6,997,116. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.