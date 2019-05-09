First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 62,235 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,235 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,641,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,324,000 after purchasing an additional 303,348 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 900,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 591,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.93.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

