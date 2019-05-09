First Quantum Minerals (FM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.38 and last traded at C$12.39. Approximately 417,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,873,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.92.

FM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.77.

The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 1.22000003852632 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

