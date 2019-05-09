First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $126.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $132.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 5,637.04%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 303,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $38,147,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,878.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,887 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.24.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

