First Interstate Bank Sells 345 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 472.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stephens set a $205.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.93.

NYSE:MLM opened at $216.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $232.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $700,864.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,011 shares of company stock worth $4,353,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

