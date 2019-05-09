Finisar Co. (FNSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Finisar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Finisar posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finisar will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Finisar.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $327.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNSR. Zacks Investment Research cut Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of FNSR opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Finisar has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNSR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Finisar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,816,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,104,000 after purchasing an additional 369,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Finisar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,104,000 after purchasing an additional 369,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Finisar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,923,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after purchasing an additional 62,231 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,550,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finisar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

