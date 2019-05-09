Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) Stake Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 1,120.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,430 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for 1.7% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 175,927 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 823.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 150,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 133,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,559,000.

NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,870. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

