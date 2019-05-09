FGL (FG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FGL (NYSE:FG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. FGL had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of FG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,922. FGL has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FGL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In related news, Director Timothy Martin Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,700 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

